WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The former Woonsocket restaurant manager who’s facing sexual assault charges is accused of inappropriately touching female workers numerous times while on the job, 12 News has learned.

Aaron Andrews, 30, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault, four counts of third-degree sexual assault, two counts of simple assault, indecent solicitation of a child, and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Andrews allegedly groped and harassed at least three female employees while working as a manager at Ciro’s Tavern between January 2022 and April 2023, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

In the report, the victims claimed that Andrews had been abusing female workers at Ciro’s for years. One of the victims told detectives Andrews would make sure no one was around before grabbing or touching her. He would also repeatedly ask her to send photos of her in the shower, which she refused to do.

Andrews is also accused of sending another employee a photo of his genitalia and kissing her twice against her will, according to the police report.

In separate instances, the report states two of the victims claimed Andrews grabbed them by their necks and forcefully pulled them closer to him while at work.

The victims worried that, by coming forward, Andrews would take away their shifts and treat them unfairly, adding that he had done this with uncooperative staff in the past. Since Andrews no longer works at Ciro’s, the victims felt comfortable speaking up without fear of retaliation, according to the report.

The police report says Andrews was eventually fired from Ciro’s, but it’s unclear whether the decision was connected to the allegations.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.