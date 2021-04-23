Police: Woonsocket man attacked Walmart employee who asked him to have child wear mask

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a juvenile Walmart employee.

Police say the confrontation started when the employee asked the man, identified as Michael Caro, to have his child wear a face mask inside the North Smithfield store.

When the employee walked away laughing and saying he was going to get a manager, Caro reportedly put him in a choke hold and punched him, according to police.

The employee had a visible bruise and complained of pain, police said, but he did not seek medical treatment.

Police said an anonymous tip helped them to identify Caro, who later turned himself in. He was charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct and released with a court summons.