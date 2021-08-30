Police: Woonsocket man abandoned dog by the train tracks

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Woonsocket man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dog was found abandoned near the railroad tracks last week.

Woonsocket Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said an officer was called to Arnold Street in Woonsocket Friday after a caller notified the department of an abandoned dog tied to a tree.

The caller, according to Lemoine, told the dispatcher the dog had been there for at least an hour without food or water.

The dog, which Lemoine described as a grey and white pit bull, didn’t have access to shade and was sitting out in the sun in approximately 93-degree heat. The officer noted the dog was “showing early signs of heat stroke,” according to a police report from the incident.

The responding officer was able to free the dog from the tree, Lemoine said. He then transported it to Woonsocket Animal Control where it was given proper treatment.

The officer was able to identify the owner as Melvin Shaw, 41, of Woonsocket, following an extensive investigation.

Shaw was charged Monday with one felony count of cruelty to animals and obstructing an officer.

In court, Shaw’s bail was set at $2,500 with surety and he was ordered to turn over all domestic animals in his possession.