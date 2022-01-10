Police: Woonsocket crash sends girl, 15, through sunroof

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a teenager was ejected through the sunroof of a car during a crash in Woonsocket Monday evening, according to police.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Cumberland Hill Road near Mendon Road.

Police tell 12 News the cars collided when one attempted to take a turn in front of the other.

The impact of the crash sent the 15-year-old girl out of the sunroof of one of the vehicles, according to police. She was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the person who was inside the vehicle with the teenager was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time, according to police.