Police: Woonsocket business robbed early Saturday morning

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Saturday morning at BuyCellFix on Main Street.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

According to police, the break-in occurred between 12:00 a.m. & 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Eyewitness News confirmed with Woonsocket’s Deputy Chief of Police Michael Lemoine, it appears the suspect was in the store for less than one minute and took the cash register.

The suspect is described as a taller, thin male, and was wearing a hoodie that concealed his face.

David Kosciusko and his wife own’s the shop on Main Street.

Photo Courtesy: BuyCellFix of Woonsocket, RI

They first learned of their front window being vandalized, shortly after coming to the store they found the cash register missing.

Kosciusko told Eyewitness News the suspect made off with $1,500.

As of Sunday morning, Woonsocket Police tell us the case is still under investigation.

If you believe you saw something you are asked to contact

Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine, at 401-767-8865