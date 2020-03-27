Police: Woman who stabbed boyfriend with scissors facing assault charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence woman is facing charges after she admitted to police that she stabbed her boyfriend in the eye with a pair of scissors, according to the Pawtucket Police Department.

Officers responded to Nickerson Street around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of people stabbing each other. Upon arrival, police found a 56-year-old man covered and blood and suffering from a serious eye injury.

At first, the man told the officers he was involved in a fight with another man, but police later found his girlfriend, Yves Bernadette Sylvain 43, hiding under a vehicle.

Sylvain, who was covered in blood and holding a pair of scissors, admitted to stabbing her boyfriend, police said.

Both Sylvian and her boyfriend were transported to the hospital. Police said both remain hospitalized at this time.

Sylvain will be arraigned at a later date. She is charged with domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct.