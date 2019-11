CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, the woman entered the Navigant Credit Union just after 3:30 p.m. Monday and handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was shown.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned female standing approximately 5-foot-4 and weighing around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Weichtmann at (401) 616-2533.