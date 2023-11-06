PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket woman accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend’s car during a road rage incident last week faced a judge Monday morning.

Kendra Johnson, 36, is facing a number of charges connected to the incident, which happened Friday night.

Prosecutors claim that Johnson followed her ex-boyfriend in her car as he was driving through the city.

Johnson’s ex-boyfriend told investigators she rammed her car into his numerous times. He also accused Johnson of pulling out a gun, pointing it at his car and firing several shots.

Neither the victim nor his passenger were hit by gunfire. Johnson sped off after her ex-boyfriend turned into the parking lot of the Pawtucket Police Department.

Johnson was arrested a short time later in Cranston after officers spotted her vehicle and pulled her over. It was later determined that her 4-year-old child was inside the car at the time of the incident.

Investigators also learned that Johnson had broken into her ex-boyfriend’s home earlier in the day and stole his wallet, which was found inside her car at the time of her arrest. Officers found the firearm Johnson had used at a home in Cranston, where it is believed she stopped prior to being taken into custody.

Johnson has been charged with domestic felony assault and battery, felony assault and battery, drive-by shooting, child endangerment, carrying a pistol without a license, possessing a large-capacity feeding device, domestic breaking and entering, firing in compact area and domestic disorderly conduct.

She was granted $70,000 surety bail and ordered not to have contact with her ex-boyfriend, his passenger and her child. Her next court date is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2024.