Police: Woman charged with DUI crashes car, identifies herself as ‘Hello Kitty’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Worcester woman faced a judge Wednesday on DUI charges after police say she crashed her car in Pawtucket and told responding officers her name was “Hello Kitty.”

Police said Karina Dominguez Martinez, 25, crashed her car into the concrete steps in front of a home on Hurley Avenue last Saturday.

According to police, Martinez initially identified herself as “Hello Kitty.” Police said they found opened and sealed bottles of sangria inside her car.

When trying to take her into custody, Martinez refused to be handcuffed and attempted to walk away. She was eventually arrested without incident.

Martinez faces charges of DUI liquor/drugs and resisting arrest. She was released on personal recognizance.