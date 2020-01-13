Police: Weekend chase stemmed from domestic incident

Live Now
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Quincy man was arrested Sunday on charges including simple assault and battery after he allegedly led police on a chase from Attleboro to Pawtucket.

Pawtucket police said they were contacted by Attleboro police just before 10 p.m. Sunday about an SUV they were trying to stop in connection with a domestic incident. A female passenger was reportedly screaming and appeared to be in distress, according to police.

The vehicle exited I-95 and pulled over in the area of Main and Maple Streets, police said, and the driver got out and ran off.

The driver, later identified as Damian Cortez, 31, was found on Broad Street and taken into custody.

In addition to assault and battery, Cortez was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and being a fugitive from justice.

