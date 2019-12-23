Police: Twin River vandalism suspect injured officer during escape attempt

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of Providence men are facing charges following an incident at Twin River Casino over the weekend that sent a Lincoln police officer to the hospital.

According to Lincoln Police Capt. Philip Gould, officers working detail at the casino approached Moises Monterosa Solares around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Monterosa Solares, 35, was suspected of vandalizing video lottery machines on two previous occasions, Gould said.

Monterosa Solares headed for the exit in an attempt to evade security then pulled away as the officers tried to stop him, according to Gould. A struggle ensued, during which one of the officers suffered a “significant injury to his arm.” Gould said the six-year veteran of the department was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Police were eventually able to restrain Monterosa Solares and take him into custody on charges of vandalism, disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

A second man, Juan Monterosso, tried to intervene as police were arresting Monterosa Solares, according to Gould.

Monterosso, 65, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Gould said both men were arraigned at Lincoln police headquarters and released.