Police: Three people stabbed, one assaulted in Woonsocket altercation

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were stabbed, one critically, at Morin Heights in Woonsocket early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area for a disturbance and found an assault victim who claimed the three suspects took off. That victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said they were then notified of three stabbing victims at Landmark Medical Center. One victim’s injuries were so serious he had to be transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

No victims wanted to file a formal complaint, but police did charge one stabbing victim, Jose Hernandez Aquino, 24, of Woonsocket, with disorderly conduct.

According to police, an assault at a Providence nightclub earlier in the night led to the retaliation in Woonsocket.