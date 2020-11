PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested the suspect in a murder that occurred in Pawtucket on Halloween night.

The Pawtucket Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that Jairo Esdel Galva, 21, of Central Falls, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Galva is accused of shooting and killing Joel Rosario, 22, of Central Falls.

He’s facing a series of charges, including first-degree murder, and was ordered held without bail.