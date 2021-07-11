Police: Suspect sought in Amber Alert incident in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police continue to search for the suspect accused of stealing a car with an infant in the back seat.

The six-month old was found safe on Saturday night after the vehicle was located on Nellie Street in Providence, less than a mile from where the car was taken on Ann Mary Street.

According to police, the child’s father had left his vehicle running and unattended while he ran into a store. When he came back out the car and his baby son were gone.

The incident sparked a statewide Amber Alert, which was later canceled.

12 News was on the scene Saturday night when the child was reunited with his family. Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DaRosa is commending law enforcement for bringing the child home.

“They really made the baby’s safety a high priority they were quick about it all over the place, Providence., State Police, they all came together and they Found the baby safe. I saw the picture of the officer comforting the baby until the family got there. You don’t get to see that side of law enforcement,” she said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, gray sneakers, and a medical mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Pawtucket Police Detective William Figura at 727-9100 x764.