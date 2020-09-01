Police: Suspect in Pawtucket shooting arrested, confessed to the crime

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Pawtucket man who was recently arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant has been charged in a shooting that occurred in the city last week, the Pawtucket Police Department said.

The shooting occurred last Tuesday on Talcott Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Devonte Teixeira, 20, was identified as a person of interest by investigators prior to his arrest Monday.

While questioning him about the outstanding warrant, police said investigators also mentioned the shooting, to which Teixeira gave a full confession.

Teixeira told the officers the shooting occurred after an altercation he had with the victim earlier in that evening.

He is facing several charges, including assault with intent to murder.