Police: Suspect in Pawtucket homicide dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — While executing an arrest warrant in connection with a Pawtucket murder investigation, police discovered the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Pawtucket Police Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort.

The suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old man, was wanted in connection with shooting and killing Julius Bell, 39, outside of a car wash back in October.

LeFort said officers found the suspect inside the bathroom of his Lilac Street home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Miriam Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.