Police: Suspect in Pawtucket homicide dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anita Baffoni/WPRI-TV

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — While executing an arrest warrant in connection with a Pawtucket murder investigation, police discovered the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Pawtucket Police Det. Sgt. Christopher LeFort.

The suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old man, was wanted in connection with shooting and killing Julius Bell, 39, outside of a car wash back in October.

LeFort said officers found the suspect inside the bathroom of his Lilac Street home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Miriam Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour