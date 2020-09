PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a woman seen on surveillance footage throwing a chair inside of a Subway restaurant in Pawtucket.

The Pawtucket Police Department posted on its Facebook page a photo of the suspect, who was caught on camera hurling the chair in the direction of an employee during a verbal altercation.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Detective Justin Gould at (401) 727-9100 ext.723 or via email at jgould@pawtucketpolice.com.