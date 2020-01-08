Police still seek answers regarding elderly woman found in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified an elderly woman who was found wandering the streets in Pawtucket on New Years Day, but investigators haven’t been able to determine how or why she ended up there.

“There’s still some work to be done,” explained Det. Sgt. Christopher Lefort on Wednesday.

The woman, now being identified as Madeline Alioudor, was spotted at the intersection of Suffolk and Grand Avenues on New Year’s Day.

When neighbors noticed she seemed lost, they called police. Madeline, who police believe is around 78 years old, was unable to tell authorities how she ended up in the neighborhood. She could only tell them her first name.

“We did a canvas of the area in hopes that maybe somebody from the neighborhood would know who she was, knock on some doors,” Lefort said. “Unfortunately, we were unable to get anything.”

Madeline had no wallet — no identification, money or bus tickets — and seemed unaware she was in Pawtucket.

She eventually told a social worker she had ties to New York, had two sons and in addition to “Madeline,” her name sounded like “Alluida.” She also mentioned a Peter Pan bus.

The bus she mentioned doesn’t stop in Pawtucket.

Lefort said they put her picture out to the media, hoping relatives would call. None did, but they did receive some tips and were able to find a son of Madeline’s in Brooklyn.

“The son was elated,” Lefort said. “He had lost contact with his mother for a few years.”

The son told police Madeline had been living with a friend in New York some years ago when he left the state. When he returned, the friend and his mother had vanished. that’s when years went by.

Now police plan to reunite Madeline with her family. She’s still being held at a local hospital.

At this point, it remains unclear what ties, if any, Madeline has to Rhode Island, though police are hopeful someone knows something.

“No one’s in trouble, we just want to put the final pieces together to kind of find out how she got to Rhode Island,” Lefort said. “Was she staying here? Who she was staying with? And I think the family would like to know that as well.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.