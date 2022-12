PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are searching for a juvenile suspect in connection with a dispute over the weekend.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Newport and Beverage Hill avenues.

The initial investigation revealed there was a “road rage incident” between a driver and a pedestrian, during which a gunshot was fired. There were no injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.