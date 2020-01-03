Police seeking help to ID woman found in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman who turned up in Pawtucket on New Year’s Day, confused and disoriented.

An officer was called to the corner of Suffolk and Grand Avenues around 2:45 p.m. to find the elderly woman who appeared lost.

Police said she was unable to provide sufficient information to identify herself or determine where she lives.

Officers took her to a nearby hospital for treatment and assistance.

Police are now looking for any information that could help identify her. She may go by the name Madeline or Alluida and may have connections to New York.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100.