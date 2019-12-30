Police seek name of man involved in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Pawtucket are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believe was involved in a shooting last week.

According to police, officers responded on Sunday, Dec. 22, to a reported shooting on Coyle Avenue and arrived to find a 23-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Two suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, according to police. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage which showed a man at the door of the home a short time before a fight broke out, during which the victim was shot in the driveway.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Det. Paul Trout at (401) 727-9100 ext. 724 or Det. Michael Cioe at (401)727-9100 ext. 758.