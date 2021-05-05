Police seek ID of suspect seen shooting at Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of firing a gun at a home last month.

Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Mendon Avenue and were told that a home had been shot at on nearby Chaplin Street.

The home was occupied at the time, but no one was hurt, according to police.

Video surveillance showed a man walk up to the rear of the home, pull out a semiautomatic handgun and fire multiple rounds before fleeing through the neighbor’s backyard, police said.

The suspect appears to be a dark-skinned man with a thin build in his late teens to early 30s, according to police. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering and a ‘Freddy Krueger’ hand on the back, black pants, bright white sneakers and a black face mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Craig Letourneau at (401) 727-9100 ext. 818 or cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com.

