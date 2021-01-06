Police searching for whoever severely injured dog found in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a dog was found with serious head trauma in Woonsocket last month.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said the 6-month-old chihuahua mix, named “Helen,” was found on Elm Street in late December.

Police said her injuries were “consistent with a crime” and the trauma was so severe, both of her eyes had to be removed.

Investigators are now searching for whoever’s responsible for Helen’s injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Helen is urged to contact Detective Scott Breguet at sbreguet@woonsocketri.org or (401) 356-4759.