Police searching for suspects in Pawtucket armed home invasion

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in an armed home invasion in Pawtucket.

The incident occurred on Dec. 13, when police said they responded to a home at the Village Lofts on Esten Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The victims told officers that three men entered their unlocked apartment and one threatened them with a handgun equipped with a red laser.

The men then rummaged through their apartment, stealing their cellphones and sets of keys before leaving, according to officials.

Police said the victims asked their neighbors to call 911 for them. No injuries were reported.

Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of the three suspects entering and exiting the apartment.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to contact Pawtucket Police Detective Andrew Torres at (401) 727-9100 ext. 769.