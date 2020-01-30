Police searching for suspects in Central Falls shots-fired incident

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls are hoping the public can help them identify suspects after gunshots were fired outside the city’s high school Wednesday morning.

The incident which took place around 10:15 a.m. prompted both the high school and nearby Calcutt Middle School to go into lockdown as police responded to the scene.

According to police, three or four suspects were seen outside the school, near the corner of Summer and Illinois Streets. At one point, one of the suspects held a handgun at eye level and fired it several times. No injuries were reported.

Police said at least three of the suspects ran off and possibly got into a dark-colored, four-door 1996-2004 Nissan Pathfinder with a roof rack.

The suspects are described as light-skinned Hispanic males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Araujo at (401) 616-2516 or jaraujo@cfpd.centralfallsri.gov.