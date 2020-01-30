1  of  4
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay Big Game Bound live from Miami Coverage and analysis of the impeachment trial CBS News coverage of the impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police searching for suspects in Central Falls shots-fired incident

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Rhode Island Most Wanted

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls are hoping the public can help them identify suspects after gunshots were fired outside the city’s high school Wednesday morning.

The incident which took place around 10:15 a.m. prompted both the high school and nearby Calcutt Middle School to go into lockdown as police responded to the scene.

According to police, three or four suspects were seen outside the school, near the corner of Summer and Illinois Streets. At one point, one of the suspects held a handgun at eye level and fired it several times. No injuries were reported.

Police said at least three of the suspects ran off and possibly got into a dark-colored, four-door 1996-2004 Nissan Pathfinder with a roof rack.

The suspects are described as light-skinned Hispanic males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Araujo at (401) 616-2516 or jaraujo@cfpd.centralfallsri.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com