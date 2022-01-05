Police searching for suspect who robbed Pawtucket gas station at knifepoint

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of robbing a Pawtucket gas station at knifepoint last week.

The man was seen on surveillance footage walking into the Gulf Express on East Avenue around 3 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police said the suspect pointed a knife at the cashier before going behind the counter and taking some cash from the register.

The man then ran out of the store and took off in an older model blue or green Honda Civic with New Jersey license plates, according to police.

The cashier was not injured in the incident.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the vehicle he drove off in is asked to contact Detective Andrew Torres by calling (401) 727-9100 ext. 769 or emailing atorres@pawtucketpolice.com.

