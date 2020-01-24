Police searching for possible witness to deadly pedestrian crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking to track down a driver who may have witnessed a deadly pedestrian crash in Pawtucket earlier this week.

Julio Sanchez, 53, was hit Wednesday evening while crossing Lonsdale Avenue. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he died early Thursday morning.

On Friday, police released surveillance footage of a vehicle that was in the area when Sanchez was hit, saying they hope the driver can “offer insight into the ongoing investigation.”

The vehicle ─ a silver or gray SUV ─ did not hit Sanchez. Police said the driver of the car that did remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle or its owner should contact Detective Edward Berube at (401) 727-9100 ext. 761 or Detective Hans Cute at ext. 725.