PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen on surveillance footage robbing a Pawtucket bank Friday afternoon.

The man reportedly walked into the Citizens Bank on Newport Avenue around 3 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

Police said the suspect ran out of the bank after the teller handed him the money. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as being between 40 and 50 years old. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black mask, a black knit hat, a yellow hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Keith Shillan at (401) 727-9100 ext. 742 or Detective Evan Della Torre at ext. 756.