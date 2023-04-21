PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying whoever robbed a Pawtucket bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Citizens Bank on East Avenue for reports of a bank robbery.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing dark-colored clothing, a baseball cap and sunglasses entering the bank and pointing a gun at the tellers, according to police.

Police said the suspect ordered several customers to “get on the floor” while demanding cash from the tellers.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.