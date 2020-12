PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are reaching out to the public for help as they work to track down a missing man.

Zezito “Zito” Teixeira, 32, was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, but hasn’t been seen nor hear from in nearly a month, according to police.

Anyone with information on Teixeira’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Craig Letourneau at (401) 727-9100 ext. 818 or at cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com.