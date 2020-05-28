Police searching for Pawtucket man missing since mid-April

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in several weeks.

John C. Cosme, 27, was reported missing on April 17 after he left his Bloomfield Street home with a friend and never returned. Police say he was last seen the following day on Vandewater Street in Providence.

Cosme stands roughly 5-foot-7, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, black Nike sweatpants, and black, orange and lime green Nike Air Max sneakers.

If you have information on Cosme’s whereabouts, call the Pawtucket Police Department at (401) 727-9100 or your local police department.