WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday.

The Woonsocket Police Department said Ava C. was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said she was wearing a tie-dye shirt and shorts.

Ava is described as being roughly 4’9″ tall and 70 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Ava’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Joe Brazil at (401) 766-1212.