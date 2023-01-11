PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Pawtucket man.

Christopher Reilly, 30, was reported missing last Friday and was last seen leaving the Hampton Inn on George Street.

Reilly is described as having blue eyes and brown hair, as well as three tattoos. Those tattoos include a “lucky 13” on his shoulder, as well as a skull and the words “never forgotten” on his right forearm.

It’s unclear at this time whether police believe Reilly is in danger.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Kyle Juckett at (401) 727-9100 ext. 700 or kjuckett@pawtucketpolice.com.