CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Cumberland woman.

Donna Tiberio, 65, was last seen on Jan. 31 around 3:15 p.m. near her home in South Cumberland, according to a social media post. Tiberio was wearing a white sweater and has shoulder-length brown hair. She stands at about 5-foot-1 and weighs 135 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 401-333-2500.