WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Woonsocket earlier this month and drove off.

The Woonsocket Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that the incident occurred on Dec. 17 around 8 p.m. on Clinton Street.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a late-model Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Officer Thomas Gormley at (401) 762-1467 or tgormley@woonsocketri.org.