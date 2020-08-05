Police searching for driver in Pawtucket hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the woman that reportedly hit someone with her car Monday night and sped off.

The woman, police said, was driving in Pawtucket around 11 p.m. when she hit someone at the intersection of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue. A witness told police the woman took off in her car soon after the incident.

Police said the male victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The woman is described as a black female who is between 30-40 years old and has reddish or orange colored hair.

The witness described her vehicle as a silver Honda SUV bearing a license plate number containing “NK.” Police also believe the vehicle will have significant front end damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the suspect is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Traffic Division at (401) 727-9100 ext. 729.