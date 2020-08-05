Police searching for driver in Pawtucket hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pawtucket-police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for the woman that reportedly hit someone with her car Monday night and sped off.

The woman, police said, was driving in Pawtucket around 11 p.m. when she hit someone at the intersection of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue. A witness told police the woman took off in her car soon after the incident.

Police said the male victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The woman is described as a black female who is between 30-40 years old and has reddish or orange colored hair.

The witness described her vehicle as a silver Honda SUV bearing a license plate number containing “NK.” Police also believe the vehicle will have significant front end damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the suspect is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Traffic Division at (401) 727-9100 ext. 729.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/3/2020: Craig Levis, Coventry Superintendent of schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour