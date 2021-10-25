Police searching for dog who went missing during Pawtucket car theft

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for a dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen over the weekend.

The car was stolen in Pawtucket and was later found in Clinton, Conn., however, police said the dog was not inside the vehicle.

Police said it’s unknown whether the dog, named Casanova, was let out of the stolen vehicle or taken from it.

Casanova was last seen wearing a tag that looks similar to a driver’s license. Police also added that he was not wearing a sweater when the car was stolen.

Anyone with information on Casanova’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pawtucket Police Detective Susan Cormier by calling (401) 727-9100 ext. 756 or emailing scormier@pawtucketpolice.com.