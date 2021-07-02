2 arrested in armed home invasion, robbery; search continues for 3rd suspect

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third following an armed home invasion and robbery in Woonsocket and a chase that crossed into Massachusetts.

Two men, ages 21 and 29, were held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a multi-family home on Blackstone Street, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said, adding that neither victim was hurt.

Responding officers tried to chase down two suspects seen running from the home, according to Oates, but the suspects got into a waiting vehicle with a third suspect and drove off.

The vehicle almost hit another cruiser responding the scene, the chief said, which then pursued the suspects into Franklin, where they crashed into a utility pole on Washington Street.

All three suspects fled on foot into a wooded area. One of the men, identified as Jerome Tyson Lopes, surrendered to police.

Lopes, 29, of Brockton, was transported to Landmark Medical Center with minor injuries before he was taken to police headquarters for booking. He’s scheduled to appear before a bail commissioner Friday on charges of first-degree robbery, burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling, kidnapping, conspiracy, impersonating a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and eluding police.

Franklin police and the regional response team set up a perimeter and instructed area residents to shelter in place as they searched for the other two suspects.

Joshua Goncalves, 34, was eventually found hiding in the woods. Oates said he was taken to a hospital in Massachusetts as he awaits charges.

Police are now working to identify the third suspect, who remains at large.