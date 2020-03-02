1  of  2
Police: Scammer set up fake Cox Communications accounts, stole thousands of dollars

Courtesy: RI State Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Pawtucket man accused of operating a large-scale identity fraud scam was arrested Monday, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Samuel Mate, 35, has been charged with five counts of identity fraud and 22 counts of wrongfully obtaining telecommunication services.

Police said they began investigating Mate in 2018 after receiving a report from Cox Communications’ security team. They believe Mate was stealing the identities of people around the country and using them to open Cox accounts in Rhode Island. He would then receive cash payments for creating the fraudulent cable service, according to police.

As a result, police said the victims were left with large, unpaid bills while Mate received roughly $28,604.

Police noted this wasn’t the first time Mate has been charged with identity fraud. In 2017, he was convicted of setting up more than 100 fraudulent Cox accounts and stealing more than $96,000.

