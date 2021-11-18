Police: Safe stolen during break-in at Pawtucket pizzeria

Photo: Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are reaching out to the public for help as they investigate a break-in at a Broad Street business.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at least four suspects broke into Olly’s Pizza and made off with a large safe, according to police.

Police released surveillance images of some of the suspects on Thursday, as well as the red Chevrolet sedan they used to flee the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Detective Justin Gould at (401) 727-9100 ext. 723 or email jgould@pawtucketpolice.com.

