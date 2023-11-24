PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A black jeep was towed from Rhode Island Hospital on Friday morning after a shooting in Pawtucket.

An evidence marker next to what appears to be a bullet casing on Moshassuck Industrial Highway. Pearse Adams/WPRI-TV

Providence officials confirmed the victim of the shooting on Moshassuck Industrial Highway was taken to the hospital in the towed car.

Providence officers searched the car, but it was towed by Pawtucket police.

A portion of Moshassuck Industrial Highway was blocked off by crime scene tape. 12 News cameras captured multiple evidence markers on the ground along with what appeared to be a bullet casing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.