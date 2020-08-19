Police release video of explosion outside Lincoln gas station

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have released surveillance video that shows a car exploding outside of a Lincoln gas station Tuesday evening, sending debris flying across the parking lot.

Lincoln Police Chief Phillip Gould said the driver had parked at a gas pump at the Sunoco on George Washington Highway when he began to smell an “odd odor.”

Gould said the driver went to investigate the odor, and the explosion occurred shortly after he used his key fob to open the trunk.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion.

Albion Fire Chief Richard Andrews said an officer who was on detail nearby heard the explosion and ran over with a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

The incident remains under investigation, though Andrews said it appears to be an accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/18/2020: Mike Stenhouse, founder and CEO, R.I. Center for Freedom and Prosperity

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour