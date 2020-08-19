Police release video of explosion outside Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have released surveillance video that shows a car exploding outside of a Lincoln gas station Tuesday evening, sending debris flying across the parking lot.

Lincoln Police Chief Phillip Gould said the driver had parked at a gas pump at the Sunoco on George Washington Highway when he began to smell an “odd odor.”

Gould said the driver went to investigate the odor, and the explosion occurred shortly after he used his key fob to open the trunk.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in the explosion.

Albion Fire Chief Richard Andrews said an officer who was on detail nearby heard the explosion and ran over with a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

The incident remains under investigation, though Andrews said it appears to be an accident.