Police release surveillance video of moments leading up to hit-and-run crash in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Woonsocket are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of the moments leading up to the crash that occurred on Dec. 17 around 8 p.m. on Clinton Street. The video has been treated to not show the moment of impact.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a late-model Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact Officer Thomas Gormley at (401) 762-1467 or tgormley@woonsocketri.org.