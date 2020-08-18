Police release photos of suspected vehicle in Pawtucket hit-and-run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are continuing to search for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Providence man earlier this month and have released surveillance footage of the suspected vehicle involved.

The victim’s mother told Eyewitness News her 19-year-old son was crossing the intersection of Exchange Street and Roosevelt Avenue when he was hit.

She said the driver, described by an eyewitness as a black woman with orange or reddish hair, got out of the vehicle, exclaimed “I don’t have time for this” and drove off.

“I don’t know how cruel someone can be to just leave someone like that,” she said. “She hit him head on, causing him to go airborne.”

The eyewitness described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Honda SUV with a license plate containing “NK” or “XN-5**.”

On Tuesday, police shared photos of the suspected vehicle from a nearby security camera from around the same time the incident occurred. They believe the vehicle will have significant front-end damage.

The victim’s mother said both of her son’s legs were broken and he’s still recovering at Rhode Island Hospital.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run or the suspect is asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Traffic Division at (401) 727-9100 ext. 729.