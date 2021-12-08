Police release new surveillance images of missing Pawtucket woman

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are still searching for a Pawtucket woman who was reported missing last month.

Donna Bennett, 43, was last seen on Nov. 10 walking down North Main Street in Providence.

New surveillance images released by police Wednesday show Bennett walking in the capital city around 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Bennett was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt and black pants. She was also carrying what appears to be a black crossbody bag.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pawtucket Police Detective Craig Letourneau by calling (401) 727-9100 ext. 818 or emailing cletourneau@pawtucketpolice.com.