Police: Pit bulls attack woman walking her dog in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is recovering after she was attacked by two loose dogs while walking her dog in Pawtucket Friday.

According to the Pawtucket Police Department, the woman, 53, was near the intersection of Hicks and Abbot Streets around noon when the dogs – which they described as pit bulls – attacked.

The victim told police when the pit bulls charged at her, she immediately picked up her dog in an attempt to protect it.

Police said she suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Her dog was killed by the dogs.

Pawtucket Animal Control was able to locate the two loose dogs and bring them to the pound. Police said they made contact with the dogs’ owner, but did not say if anyone would be facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.