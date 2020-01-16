Breaking News
Woonsocket police: Pipe bomb found in evicted tenant’s apartment

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Bomb Squad has been called in to dispose of a suspected pipe bomb found Wednesday morning inside a unit at the Morin Heights complex in Woonsocket.

According to Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine, the tenant was recently evicted and housing authority employees discovered the device upon entering the apartment.

Lemoine said first responders have evacuated nearby residents and secured the area. The building is located across from Citizens Memorial Elementary School but police on scene say the school is not affected.

