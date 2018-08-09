Police: Photo of overdosing suspect 'worth a thousand words' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photos: North Smithfield Police Department [ + - ] Video

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police release mugshots of suspects every day. But North Smithfield police hope a photo the department recently released will open some eyes.

While detailing the recent arrest of Michael Krajczynski, 33, who they said overdosed in his vehicle with a young child inside - police shared a picture of Krajczynski taken at the scene.

It showed him unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle, with his seatbelt wrapped around his arm. A young child can be seen in the back, strapped into a car seat.

While jarring, Capt. Tim Lafferty told Eyewitness News there's a reason they shared the image.

"The current epidemic of opioid abuse is one of the most problematic issues in society today. Over the past few years, officers all around New England have been responding to these types of overdose incidents administering Narcan and saving lives. The intent of the press release was to bring awareness to the public. A photo is worth a thousand words," Lafferty said.

Police responded to a call of a possible overdose near Victory Highway and North Main Street Friday night.

When they arrived on scene, officers said Krajczynski was passed out in the driver's seat of his vehicle. They said it took several doses of Narcan to revive him. Police said a young child was in the backseat of Krajczynski's vehicle.

Krajczynski - who told police he took two white pills he thought were OxyContins - was charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child and was released. He is due back in court on Aug. 30.

The child was turned over to the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and was eventually released to his mother, police said.