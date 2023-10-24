PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Pawtucket woman accused of throwing a 2-year-old child into the roadway during a domestic disturbance Monday afternoon.

Elba Monteiro, 26, has been charged with first-degree child abuse, domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Officers rushed to Samuel Avenue shortly after receiving a 911 call regarding an altercation in which a toddler was injured.

Police said Monteiro had assaulted a man, as well as a passerby who tried to intervene.

The passerby told officers that Monteiro tossed the child onto the pavement during the altercation, according to police. Police said the passerby’s accusations were corroborated by nearby surveillance footage.

Monteiro was arraigned Tuesday morning and granted $25,000 surety bail. The toddler was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.