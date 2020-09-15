Police: Pawtucket man admitted to stabbing brother-in-law during dispute over cat

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stabbing his brother in-law at their home.

Leonaldo G. Severino Martinez, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Providence District Court on charges of domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Pawtucket police said they responded to a reported stabbing at the Newport Avenue home and arrived to find the 31-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the head, which were not life-threatening. He was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police the two men got into a fight over their dog and cat.

Severino Martinez ran off before the officers arrived, according to police, but detectives were able to make contact with him and he later turned himself in.

Police said Severino Martinez later admitted to striking the victim in the head with a pocket knife because he “did not like the way his brother-in-law was treating his cat.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/14/2020: Rep. Blake Filippi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour