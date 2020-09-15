Police: Pawtucket man admitted to stabbing brother-in-law during dispute over cat

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stabbing his brother in-law at their home.

Leonaldo G. Severino Martinez, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Providence District Court on charges of domestic felony assault and domestic disorderly conduct.

Pawtucket police said they responded to a reported stabbing at the Newport Avenue home and arrived to find the 31-year-old victim suffering from stab wounds to the head, which were not life-threatening. He was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police the two men got into a fight over their dog and cat.

Severino Martinez ran off before the officers arrived, according to police, but detectives were able to make contact with him and he later turned himself in.

Police said Severino Martinez later admitted to striking the victim in the head with a pocket knife because he “did not like the way his brother-in-law was treating his cat.”